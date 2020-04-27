Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Home health care is becoming a new front in in the national fight against the COVID-19 virus as some patients come back from hospitals and others strive to keep from going there. Coronavirus care at home has expanded rapidly in the last few weeks, and at least some agencies in most states have told the National Association for Home Care and Hospice they are now taking COVID-19 patients referred after hospitalization or instead of it. The crisis bears challenges and strains for home care, but it’s also a moment of pride for providers who have often felt under-recognized.