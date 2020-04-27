Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana church begins offering small in-person services
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A church in the Indiana community of Fishers has started holding small in-person services for the first time in five weeks as it takes special precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The iTOWN Church began holding services on Sunday. The services were limited to 10 people to satisfy a state order limiting the size of gatherings and between each 40-minute service, cleaning crews come in to sterilize the area. Also on Sunday, the state announced that the virus death toll had climbed past 800 and the number of residents who have tested positive for the virus had passed the 15,000 mark.
WALMART SHOOTING-KOKOMO
Chicago man arrested after shooting inside Indiana Walmart
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old Chicago man has been arrested for a shooting inside a central Indiana Walmart that left another man injured. Kokomo police say officers were sent to a Walmart around 3 p.m. Saturday and found a 29-year-old male with several gunshot wounds following a fight inside the store. The victim is being hospitalized and required surgery. Police arrested Keith N. Terrell for aggravated battery, which is a level 3 felony. A listed phone number for Terrell could not be located Sunday. He's being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
INVASIVE PLANT SPECIES
44 plant species now illegal to sell, exchange in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has banned the sale and exchange of nearly four dozen invasive plants that pose a threat to the state's native plants and animals. The Indianapolis Star reports that the rule took effect April 18 banning 44 species of invasive plants, including five different species of honeysuckles that eventually choke out surrounding plants. Among other banned plants are the Japanese barberry and Wintercreeper. The plants can still be owned.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN THEATER
Not so fast: Excise police halt drive-in theater's opening
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — State excise police have halted a northern Indiana drive-in theater’s plans to open for the season, telling county officials current coronavirus restrictions prevent drive-ins from throwing open their gates to cars loaded with moviegoers. The Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre had announced that it would start its season this weekend in the city of Plymouth, about 25 miles south of South Bend. But the Marshall County Health Department's administrator, Ashley Garcia, tells the South Bend Tribune that State Excise Police told her the drive-in can't open until Gov. Eric Holcomb lifts his stay-at-home and “essential business” restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ALCOHOL DISPUTE
Michigan wins appeal over out-of-state liquor shipments
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Retailers outside Michigan can’t send alcohol directly to the state’s consumers. A federal appeals court overturned a decision by a federal judge in Detroit who had described Michigan’s restrictions as an “unjustifiable protectionist regime.” The dispute centered on a law passed in 2016 by the Republican-controlled Legislature. It allows in-state retailers to ship alcohol to consumers, but it doesn’t extend the practice to retailers outside Michigan. The appeals court said the law “promotes plenty of legitimate state interests” and is constitutional. The lawsuit was filed by Lebamoff Enterprises, which operates Cap n’ Cork stores in the Fort Wayne, Indiana, area.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA GOVERNMENT
Indiana freezes much state hiring with coronavirus tax hit
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state government has imposed a widespread hiring freeze and other limits on spending as officials brace for a major financial hit from the coronavirus crisis. A memo issued this week by the State Budget Agency directs department leaders to take action for reducing expenses, along with no vehicle or furniture purchases. The state's office of management and budget said no state employees have been laid off yet but officials will look closely before filling any jobs other than those directly helping with the COVID-19 outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA-MEAT PLANTS
2nd northern Indiana pork plant closing temporarily
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A second pork processing plant in north central Indiana says it's temporarily suspending operations for up to two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Indiana Packers Corp. in Delphi issued a statement saying it made the decision in light of increasing numbers of positive tests of COVID-19 in neighboring communities and reports that Indiana was closing in on its expected peak of infections. The company said it has had 15 positive COVID-19 cases. Tyson Foods Inc. announced Wednesday that it was temporarily closing its pork processing plant in Logansport, about 25 miles away, after 146 employees there tested positive for the coronavirus.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PENCE
Pence a voice of calm on virus -- balancing health, politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the past two months, Vice President Mike Pence has been the soothing voice in a ballistic administration during the coronavirus pandemic. He stands stoically behind President Donald Trump during often-rambling daily press briefings and has become familiar for his displays of empathy during the deadly outbreak. His job is to instill confidence in the nation as it confronts the pandemic even as the president careens from optimism to anger. Every vice president walks in a president’s shadow, and the one Trump casts is larger than most. Trump tapped Pence to chair his coronavirus task force but has not ceded the stage to his No. 2.