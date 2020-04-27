ISDH partners with IU School of Public Health to measure spread of COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is working with the IU School of Public Health at IUPUI to conduct a new study, measuring the spread of COVID-19 across the state.
Over 20,000 Hoosiers will randomly be tested in four phases for this study.
The first round of testing began this weekend, and over 5,000 will be tested in this first phase.
The study will help the state understand how COVID is affecting Hoosiers.
Health officials who are testing here at Ivy Tech, tell us they will test over 50 people before the day is over.
This is not open to the public. People will receive an invitation from the state health department to ensure the sampling represents the population.
The study includes a nasal swab and blood samples. The nasal swab will be tested for COVID-19 within three to four days.
Blood samples will be tested at a later date for antibodies to see if the person has had COVID-19 in the past.
School officials say they’re happy to help with this project.
“Ivy Tech has always been proud of being a part of the community and help our community in any way we can," Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor Daniela Vidal said. "Not just with helping our students and our workforce, but being a partner in helping especially now in these very unprecedented circumstances.”
Additional testing phases will take place later this year.
If you did receive an invitation to take these tests, health officials will be here at Ivy Tech until 9 p.m. Monday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.