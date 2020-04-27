INDOT: Farm equipment allowed to move through work zone on Hwy 41

INDOT: Farm equipment allowed to move through work zone on Hwy 41
April 27, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 6:19 AM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says farm equipment will be allowed to move through the work zone on Highway 41 over the White River between Knox and Gibson Counties.

There’s a width restriction on travel through that area, but equipment wider than 13 feet will be allowed through on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at 9 a.m. Central Time.

Indiana State Police will be stopping traffic to help.

If you are a farmer needing to get through, please call INDOT crews to help them know what to expect.

