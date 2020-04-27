Indiana coronavirus map shows 2nd confirmed death in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting additional COVID-19 cases and deaths on Monday.
According to the state’s coronavirus map, another person in Vanderburgh County has died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the county’s total to two. The map also shows that Vanderburgh has two new cases.
The map shows Warrick County has an additional case.
Dubois County health officials are reporting that another person has tested positive for COVID-19.
Here are the number of confirmed positive cases in our area of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 119 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 82 confirmed positive cases, 15 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 18 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 6 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 9 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 15 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
