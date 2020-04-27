Hospitals working to get patients in, ready for elective procedures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Indiana hospitals have the green light to start doing elective surgeries again, and some have already started that process.
For those with surgeries planned a year out, doctors understand the frustration of having to cancel due to COVID-19.
“It’s still going to take a while for us to clear the backlog," Tri-State Orthopedics and St. Vincent Dr. Paul Perry said. "So we understand and we’re very sensitive to the needs of our patients.”
Shelby Corbett tells us a car crash almost a year ago is causing her to have a rib and part of her muscle removed. It was a surgery scheduled for last month.
“Of course that was the start of when the coronavirus was going on, and I already had 10 people postponed ahead of me,” Corbett explained.
Now her surgery postponed for May, she says the pain is unbearable most days.
“Everything is pushed upward, so instead of being level, my shoulder area is more curved, like more round,” Corbett said.
Both Ascension St. Vincent and Deaconess Hospital are taking extra precautions when it comes to performing elective surgeries during a pandemic.
“Just be increasingly aware of your own symptoms, and be honest with your staff that’s working with you through the surgical offices and through Deaconess as we’re scheduling that,” Dr. Brad Scheu with Deaconess said.
Deaconess tells us they started elective procedures last week but at a much slower rate than before.
“On the day before COVID hit, would have been about 90 to 100 procedures and we’re at around half of that volume right now,” Dr. Scheu said.
Doctors are asking for patience as they work on cycling patients back into the routine.
“We’re going to do our best to get it done in as quick a fashion as we can, given the circumstances that we have right now,” Dr. Perry said.
Both hospitals say they will be taking temperatures of patients before these procedures, and they are also asking if you have a homemade mask, to wear it to your procedure. If you do not have one, they are going to give you one.
St. Vincent will also be doing about 30% of their normal elective surgeries starting next week. Dr. Perry says there will be a screening process, and low-risk patients will be the first to have procedures done.
