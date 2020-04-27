EVSC partnering with AmeriQual to provide meal kits for local students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has partnered with AmeriQual Group to provide meal kits for local students.
Through the partnership, the EVSC has purchases 12,000 meal kits that, like the current lunch and breakfast meals the district is providing, will include meals for all children 18 and under.
Each meal kit provided by AmeriQual will include 20 meals, two weeks worth of breakfasts and lunches for children under 18.
According to a press release, the EVSC will also provide a gallon and a half of cold milk with each meal kit.
An EVSC spokesperson says parents should be prepared for the size and weight of the meal kits, which they say will be much larger than what students currently receive.
They say those who walk to the pickup location should bring backpacks, wagons or strollers.
EVSC officials say the meal kits will first be distributed on Wednesday, April 29, and will be available at the EVSC’s current grab-and-go lunch sites.
The new meal kits will replace the EVSC’s current grab-and-go lunches.
For a full list of locations and pick up times, you can visit EVSC’s website.
