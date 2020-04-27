Evansville City Council approves COVID-19 crisis funds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced plans to help local small businesses and social service agencies.
The City of Evansville is using $100,000 from an existing loan program to give financial assistance to small business owners affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Winnecke says they’re looking to give $5,000 each to 20 businesses who are locally owned to help restart their businesses once the pandemic has passed.
Eligible businesses will only include any locally owned businesses.
Council members also approved more than $790,000 in new federal emergency grants.
“It goes towards people that are displaced, homeless, have food crisis cause they’re out of work and don’t have enough money for food," Evansville City Council member Ron Beane said. "People who are truly suffering because they can’t work, or can’t pay their rent or don’t have a place to stay. That’s what this is for, people who need shelter and food now.”
The $790,000 will go to organizations providing help for the homeless and to shelter facilities.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.