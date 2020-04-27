Daviess Co. Fiscal Court giving out N-95 masks to qualifying businesses

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court will be giving out N-95 masks to qualifying businesses.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made the executive order to distribute them to businesses with 50 or fewer employees who are still operating.
On Monday, those who qualify to pick up masks will need to schedule a time.
Business owners can do that by calling 270-685-8456.
Officials say they must also bring a current copy of their Owensboro-Daviess County occupational business license.
That pickup location is at the Daviess County Operations Center.
