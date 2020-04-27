Daviess Co. Fiscal Court distributes masks to small businesses

DAVIESS Co., Ky (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court is helping small businesses get access to N95 type filtered masks.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says they’re offering Owensboro and Daviess County businesses with 50 employees or less up to 250 masks each at a low cost.
He says the number of masks they distribute to each business depends on the nature of the work they do.
The judge-executive says they’re focusing on smaller businesses.
He says they haven't had the same access to protective equipment as healthcare or government organizations.
He says they distributed 2,000 masks last week, and this week they’ll be distributing another 3,000. Mattingly says now that the governor is lifting certain restrictions, businesses will need these masks to operate.
“Governor Beshear started opening up some businesses and if you don’t have masks, you can’t open," Mattingly said. "And that’s one of the requirements. There are several other requirements such as taking temperatures, and having gloves, and things like that.”
The available mask supply is now depleted, and those will be passed out Tuesday. Fiscal Court officials say they’re working to get more.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.