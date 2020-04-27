COVID-19 impacts Tri-State long-term care facilities

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As we’ve been reporting, residents in long-term care facilities have been hit hard by COVID-19.
It’s not just the residents inside those facilities who have been at risk during this time. The employees caring for them have also fallen sick.
In our portion of Western Kentucky, 68 nursing home residents have tested positive for coronavirus. 27 employees have also tested positive, and 14 people have died.
A majority of these cases are at Ridgewood Terrace in Hopkins County, with 56 residents and 16 staff members testing positive for the coronavirus.
Across the river in Indiana, state health department officials announced over 1,400 cases have come from long-term care facilities.
In Vanderburgh County specifically, there have been a few staff members testing positive but thankfully, no nursing home residents have tested positive.
“Working very hard to not only reach out to all of the local long-term care facilities and nursing homes but also to help them in any way that we can," Joe Gries said. "We want to help. They’re all, for the vast majority in really good shape. We haven’t seen any cases here in Vanderburgh County, maybe like some other counties, so we’ve been lucky there. And we want to continue that.”
We are also learning that Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation now has nine residents that have tested positive along with six employees.
