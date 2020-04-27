Baptist Health Madisonville contact tracing COVID-19 patients in hospital; more than 30 patients traced

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - There are now 175 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County and two more reported deaths. Officials gave that update at a morning briefing.
Nurses and epidemiologists are tasked with mapping out who’s come in contact with that patient. Baptist Health in Madisonville is working to contact trace patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve done quite a bit of contact tracing," Baptist Health Madisonville Infection Control Nurse Carla Boggess said. "We look at every patient we get a positive result on.”
Boggess says they’ve had to trace the contacts of more than 30 patients.
“We start with where they were when it was positive," Boggess said. "And, we look to see, did we mask the patient on entry, were they taken into a private room? And then, we have a way in our electronic records to trace that patient to see if any patients or any staff members were in contact with those patients.”
Next, she says they could gather additional information.
“We work with Employee Health,” Boggess said. "They get our tracers, too. Then they follow up with the patients or the staff that would have been in low contact or high contact on if they need to be quarantined or not.
Boggess says they also work closely with the health department and give them necessary information from inside the hospital. She says the health department also focuses on contacts outside of the hospital.
Boggess says this is a very time-consuming process, but an important one.
“We are trying to protect all of our staff, all of our visitors, all of our patients," Boggess said. "We’re trying to look back to see who was exposed, what that exposure level is and what they need to do.”
As for test results from last week’s Kroger COVID-19 testing site in Madisonville, public health officials say it is taking a while for positive results to come back.
Public Health Director Denise Beach tells us she should have an update Tuesday.
