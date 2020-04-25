On alert for a few strong storms Tuesday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant weather kicked off the week as highs reached the mid 60s on Monday. Clouds and a few showers will be possible Monday night as the low drops to 53. Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high of 72. By the afternoon and evening, clouds will thicken and a few showers and storms will accompany a cold front across the region on Tuesday night. Some of the thunderstorms may become strong and produce damaging winds or large hail. Rain chances will continue through Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Clearing for the rest of the week with highs climbing to near 80 by the weekend.