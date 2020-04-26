IL Gov. Pritzker confirms over 2K additional COVID-19 cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 2,126 new COVID-19 cases and 59 additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
This brings the statewide number to 43,903 total cases. The Governor also confirmed that 13,335 coronavirus tests have been administered over the last 24 hours.
Illinois is currently reporting that 1,933 people have died so far due to COVID-19.
You can watch Gov. Pritzker’s full Sunday press conference in the video below:
On Saturday, Illinois health officials say the state has recorded 80 additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total for the disease caused by the coronavirus to 1,874.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Saturday the state has more than 2,100 new cases, raising that number to more than 41,700.
The Illinois coronavirus map is showing we have four confirmed cases in our Illinois counties.
- Wayne County - 2 cases
- White County - 1 case
- Wabash County - 1 case
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.