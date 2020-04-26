IN surpasses 15K positive cases, Warrick Co. Coroner confirms Hamilton Pointe death

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases additional COVID-19 cases and deaths.
According to the map, there are 15,012 confirmed positive cases and 813 deaths.
On Saturday, the map showed 14,395 confirmed positive cases and 785 deaths.
The map shows 81,708 people have been tested for the coronavirus.
Vanderburgh County has new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton says a 77-year-old female from Hamilton Pointe died last night at an area hospital from COVID-19.
Here are the number of confirmed positive cases in our area of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 117 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 82 confirmed positive cases, 15 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 17 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 6 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 9 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 11 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.