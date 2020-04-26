GRDHD reports 9 additional positive cases of COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reports nine additional coronavirus cases.
On Saturday, the health department reported 11 new positive cases in the district.
They say the new cases are in Daviess, Henderson, McLean and Ohio County.
Here are the coronavirus cases for our part of Kentucky.
- Daviess Co. - 161 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 58 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- McLean Co. - 10 confirmed cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 7 confirmed positive cases
- Webster Co. - 22 confirmed positive cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 confirmed positive cases
- Ohio Co. - 40 confirmed positive cases
Officials say the total of recovered cases in the district is now 140 (46%)
Muhlenberg and Hopkins County are not part of the Green River District Health Department.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported five more people have tested positive on Saturday. The countywide total sits at 101 cases.
Officials say of those 101 cases, 24 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Hopkins County reported 171 confirmed positive cases and 19 deaths Friday.
Hopkins officials give their updates Monday through Friday.
