Clearer and calmer tonight & tomorrow, Alert Day Tue-Wed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our weather is turning clearer and calmer tonight and tomorrow, but I have added a new Alert Day for the possibility of a few severe storms overnight Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Scattered rain, cloudy skies and gusty winds have plagued our weather for most of the day today, but that will all change tonight. The rain has already moved out, and the clouds will gradually clear this evening. The winds will also begin to die down this evening, turning calm late tonight and early Monday morning.
Our temperatures are peaking right now in the upper 50s to low 60s but will fall back through the 50s and 40s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 30s to low 40s by dawn. That combination of calm winds, clear skies and cold temperatures may give us a brief window of time early Monday morning when some patchy frost could develop, but I think most locations will stay just a degree or two too warm for that.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a few more clouds in the afternoon and evening. A light breeze from the south-southwest will also push some warmer air up into the Tri-State, helping our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon. Most of Monday will be dry, but a weak weather system may bring us a few spotty showers beginning Monday evening and continuing into Tuesday morning.
A few isolated showers and storms will remain possible through the day on Tuesday, but the main event will be Tuesday night. Warm, moist air will be flowing up into the Tri-State throughout the day Tuesday, sending our temperatures into the low to mid 70s and energizing the atmosphere. A line of storms will then move through our region from west to east overnight Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Because the storms won’t arrive until after dark, we will have already lost some of that daytime energy, so the primary threat for severe weather will be to our west-southwest earlier in the day Tuesday, but a few strong to severe storms will still be possible in the Tri-State. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. We could also see some localized flooding issues as we are expected to get 1-1.5” of rain from this system.
The main line of storms will move out early Wednesday, but scattered showers will continue to wrap around on the backside of that system throughout the day before tapering off to the east Wednesday night. Behind the cold front bringing us those storms Tuesday night, we will see a small dip in our temperatures with highs in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures return to the 70s by the end of the week, and we could even crack 80° on Saturday! However, there is more rain in the forecast Saturday night into Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.