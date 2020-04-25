WATCH LIVE: IL Gov. Pritzker gives daily update

April 25, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT - Updated April 25 at 3:08 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - During Saturday’s update, Gov. Pritzker and his team announced that 2,119 more people have tested positive for COVID. They also reported 79 new deaths.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has 41,777 confirmed cases and 1,874 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Illinois coronavirus map is showing we have four confirmed cases in our Illinois counties.

  • Wayne County - 2 cases
  • White County - 1 case
  • Wabash County - 1 case

On Thursday, Illinois public health officials announced they completed more than 16,000 tests for COVID-19 in 24 hours, surpassing for the first time the 10,000-per-day mark that the governor on Friday called a milestone on the way to tracking the deadly virus and ending tight restrictions on social interaction.

But Pritzker, who on Thursday extended the statewide stay-at-home order, indicated there’s a long way to go for Illinois.

