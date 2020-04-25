Tri-State couple share COVID-19 experience, now waiting to be reunited

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State couple is sharing their COVID-19 experience and giving a lot of hope.
Jack and Sue McPeek were high school sweethearts and married in 1959, and for more than 60 years, they were inseparable.
“He has been a wonderful husband," Sue said. “He has been an angel, we’ve never been apart any. We have always done everything together.”
Several years later, Jack became sick.
“I took care of him for as long as I could at home, and then the doctor told me that I had to let him go," Sue told us.
Jack was moved to a rest home, but the two still found themselves by each others’ side.
“When he first went in, it was horrible because I missed him so, but I would visit him every day, which would help," Sue said.
On April 10, Jack was admitted to Baptist Health for pneumonia and later tested positive for COVID-19.
Their daughter Tammy tells us, “Jack was indeed a prime candidate for this evil virus. . . He was weak, a diabetic, had chronic breathing problems, and was on oxygen.”
“I mean one day it seems like it’s something, and then the next day it’s not, and it’s just kind of, I don’t know, it’s just stressful," said Sue.
20 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Sue received a call that Jack was recovering.
He is currently staying at a rest facility, but with the COVID-19 restrictions the two, that were once inseparable, will have to wait a little bit longer before they are reunited.
“I don’t want to risk getting anything because I wouldn’t want to leave him with no one," Sue said.
Jack and Sue are asking the community to do their part to help them reunite by practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and always being kind.
