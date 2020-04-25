Tri-State bird rescue group helps baby owl find new home

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - One local bird rescue group recently took action this weekend by helping an owl find a new home.
The Talon Trust was called to a home in Princeton on Friday because the owners discovered that a baby barn owl had fallen out of a tree.
The non-profit organization took the baby owl into its care, but it was already too weak and sick, so the bird unfortunately didn’t make it.
At the same time, the Talon Trust had been taking care of an abandoned barn owl that was also found in Gibson County.
On Friday, the group helped move the abandoned owl to be fostered with the family that just lost it’s baby.
They did so with the assistance of the Princeton Fire Department and its ladder truck.
The Talon Trust says it’s great to have support from organizations like the Princeton Fire Department to help the non-profit return birds to the wild.
“It doesn’t do a bird any good to be raised in a cage by people,” Lauren Norvell, president of the Talon Trust said. “The bird needs to be with an adult wild bird that it can learn it’s skills, because that way it can learn how to fly well. It’s going to learn how to to hunt well. It’s going to learn the ropes, so to speak.”
The Talon Trust was able to move the abandoned owl into the new nest, and the mother will raise the baby as it’s own.
