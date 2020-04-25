Rain continues into Sunday, more storms possible Tue-Wed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The center of a low pressure system is parked right over our region, bringing us plenty of rain. A few peeks of sunshine this afternoon gave the atmosphere an extra jolt of energy, which produced a few severe storms with heavy rain, hail and at least one cold air funnel.
As the center of that low pressure system slowly spins off to the east tonight, more rain will continue to wrap around on the backside of this system, which means scattered showers will remain likely through tonight and the first half of Sunday. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected. The rain will finally taper off Sunday afternoon, and we will get some sunshine by Sunday evening.
Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s tonight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning. In addition to the clouds and the rain, Sunday will also be a bit breezy with cool winds from the north-northwest around 10 to 20 mph. As a result, our temperatures will probably only make it into the upper 50s to near 60° Sunday.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, calm and chilly with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Our winds will shift and start bringing warmer air up from the southwest on Monday. That will help our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Monday, and a weak weather system may bring us a stray shower, but most of the Tri-State will likely stay dry.
Our rain chances ramp up Tuesday. A few showers are possible earlier in the day, but the main event will be Tuesday night as a low pressure system moves north of us and its associated cold front swings through the Tri-State. Showers are likely, and thunderstorms are possible, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Right now, it looks like the main threat for severe weather will be to our south, but a few strong to severe storms may be possible in the Tri-State as well.
Scattered showers will continue to wrap around on the backside of that system for much of the day Wednesday, and may even linger into early Thursday, before finally pushing off to our east.
Ahead of that cold front Tuesday, temperatures will surge into the low to mid 70s. Behind it, we will return to the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
