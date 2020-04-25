Rain continues into Sunday, more storms possible Tue-Wed

Our rain chances ramp up Tuesday. A few showers are possible earlier in the day, but the main event will be Tuesday night as a low pressure system moves north of us and its associated cold front swings through the Tri-State. Showers are likely, and thunderstorms are possible, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Right now, it looks like the main threat for severe weather will be to our south, but a few strong to severe storms may be possible in the Tri-State as well.