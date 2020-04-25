Owensboro COVID-19 testing site opens Tuesday

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Beshear announced new locations for COVID-19 testing sites opening statewide, including one in Owensboro.
According to Kentucky State Police, the new testing site will be held at the Owensboro Community and Technical College.
They say the testing site will be one-way traffic through the campus. KSP says testing participants are asked to enter through the main entrance on New Hartford Road.
Officials say the site will be open Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST.
