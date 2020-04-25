New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo jabs McConnell, Kentucky

“You’re not bailing out New York,” Cuomo said, directing his anger toward McConnell. “New York has bailed you out. Every year, it’s bailed you out. Mitch McConnell is a taker, not a giver. We put more money in the federal pot every year. We’re the No. 1 state in donating to the pot ... Kentucky is the No. 3 state in taking from the federal pot. They take out more from the federal pot than they put in. Every year. Every year.”