Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana lifting more virus limits on medical procedures
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has signed an order largely lifting restrictions on elective medical procedures beginning next week. The restrictions were imposed to help preserve equipment and protective gear for hospitals treating coronavirus patients. The new medical procedure order issued Friday covers providers such as surgery centers and dental, dermatology and veterinary offices, allowing them to resume those procedures as long as they have sufficient protective equipment and procedures to avoid spreading COVID-19. Gov. Eric Holcomb has already removed such restrictions on hospitals.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA GOVERNMENT
Indiana freezes much state hiring with coronavirus tax hit
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state government has imposed a widespread hiring freeze and other limits on spending as officials brace for a major financial hit from the coronavirus crisis. A memo issued this week by the State Budget Agency directs department leaders to take action for reducing expenses, along with no vehicle or furniture purchases. The state's office of management and budget said no state employees have been laid off yet but officials will look closely before filling any jobs other than those directly helping with the COVID-19 outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA-MEAT PLANTS
2nd northern Indiana pork plant closing temporarily
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A second pork processing plant in north central Indiana says it's temporarily suspending operations for up to two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Indiana Packers Corp. in Delphi issued a statement saying it made the decision in light of increasing numbers of positive tests of COVID-19 in neighboring communities and reports that Indiana was closing in on its expected peak of infections. The company said it has had 15 positive COVID-19 cases. Tyson Foods Inc. announced Wednesday that it was temporarily closing its pork processing plant in Logansport, about 25 miles away, after 146 employees there tested positive for the coronavirus.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PENCE
Pence a voice of calm on virus -- balancing health, politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the past two months, Vice President Mike Pence has been the soothing voice in a ballistic administration during the coronavirus pandemic. He stands stoically behind President Donald Trump during often-rambling daily press briefings and has become familiar for his displays of empathy during the deadly outbreak. His job is to instill confidence in the nation as it confronts the pandemic even as the president careens from optimism to anger. Every vice president walks in a president’s shadow, and the one Trump casts is larger than most. Trump tapped Pence to chair his coronavirus task force but has not ceded the stage to his No. 2.
INDIANA BEACH-NEW OWNER
Chicago businessman buys Indiana Beach amusement park
MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago businessman has bought a northern Indiana amusement park that abruptly closed in February and hopes to reopen the 94-year-old tourist destination’s rides and other attractions this summer if coronavirus restrictions allow. White County Commissioner John Heimlich said Thursday that Gene Staples purchased Indiana Beach before its former owner, California-based Apex Parks Group, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 8. Apex had announced in February that it had shuttered the site along Lake Shafer in Monticello, which is about halfway between Chicago and Indianapolis. Staples said in a statement that he's excited “to be part of a new era for Monticello.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLACK EXPO
Indiana Black Expo cancels summer event, football classic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Black Expo says it has canceled its Summer Celebration and its Circle City Classic football game this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19. The Summer Celebration, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Indianapolis, would have marked its 50th anniversary in July. Some of the artists set to perform at the event were Keith Sweat, Stephanie Mills, Johnny Gill, and El Debarge. Organizers say they are still hoping to hold some portions of the summer event in a virtual format. The Circle City Classic is an annual football game played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis featuring two historically black colleges.
JUDGES SHOT-INDIANA
Court declines to unseal video in shooting of Indiana judges
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with shooting two judges during a fight outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has lost a bid to have restaurant surveillance video and other evidence unsealed. A Marion County judge on Wednesday denied Brandon Kaiser’s motion to dismiss a protective order that sealed testimony and evidence presented last year to a grand jury. Kaiser faces four felony counts of aggravated battery and other charges in the May 1, 2019, shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs. His trial is scheduled for June 15. Kaiser’s attorneys have argued that he had acted in self-defense after the judges attacked him.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA-MEAT PLANTS
Indiana meat plant closing after workers contract virus
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after 146 employees tested positive for COVID-19. The Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Logansport produced 3 million pounds of pork daily. Tyson suspended production Monday to allow for cleaning and sanitizing. The plant reopened Tuesday and is running at limited capacity because of decreased worker attendance. The company on Wednesday announced it will stop all production by Saturday. Steve Stouffer of Tyson’s beef-and-pork subsidiary says when such facilities close, "the availability of protein for consumers across the nation will only decrease.”