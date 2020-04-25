KWC holds virtual graduation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Most colleges are busy wrapping up their school year, and some are even holding virtual graduations this weekend.
Since large group assemblies are not allowed due to COVID-19, faculty at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro held their graduation ceremony virtually.
It was the 152nd commencement, and KWC live-streamed the whole ceremony on their Facebook page.
Each student’s picture was shown as they read every graduate’s name.
We caught up with one grad who played on the Panthers softball team.
“We hooked up my iPhone to the TV and watched the ceremony, and after my name was called, you could see text messages across the screen saying, 'Go Jamie” from a few of my friends, so even though we weren’t in person, and able to congratulate each other in person, we were still able to connect,” said Jamie Tempel, a 2020 KWC graduate.
Kentucky Wesleyan plans to host an on-campus commencement with graduates and their families on September 25, during fall homecoming 2020.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.