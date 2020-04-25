Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy funeral to be held Sun.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Vick will be laid to rest in Muhlenberg County Sunday.
There will be a drive-by visitation at 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Deputy Vick died in a single-vehicle crash after he got off work on Wednesday morning.
He was also a school resource officer at Hanson Elementary School.
After the service, there will be an honors ceremony, which will be streamed right here and on Facebook Live.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.