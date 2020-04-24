Dubois Co. woman continues to spread positivity while battling stage 2 breast cancer

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus pandemic has challenged a Dubois County woman in more ways than one.
Debbie Schuetter has always had a positive outlook on life.
“Cancer is just a small part of your story," Schuetter said. “There’s so much more around you that’s so much better."
Even in the middle of a pandemic while she battles stage two breast cancer, her positivity persists.
“I was in having a biopsy done. Two days later, told I had breast cancer in two different spots," Schuetter said.
That was in November before the pandemic took a toll on the country.
Now Debbie, with a weakened immune system, says she’s battling the challenges of coronavirus too.
“Okay, it’s a pandemic. I work for a company that is awesome that was like, ‘You’re in the office, you’ve got a laptop, you’re going to work from home’," Schuetter told us.
So with all her free time, she decided to take her talents to Facebook, to try and brighten up just about anyone’s day who would watch.
“People are constantly sending me songs. ‘Hey, would you play this?’ Most of them I know, but there’s a list of them that I will probably never get to," Schuetter said.
Her daily videos that she calls “Corona Cures”, racks up hundreds of likes on Facebook and thousands of views.
“All those people’s feedback, all those views, gave me such hope," Schuetter said. “They’re like, ‘You’re such an inspiration you have, shown so much of’, and I’m like, ‘No, you all are my inspiration’."
If there’s one thing that cancer and even a pandemic won’t stop, it’s the music.
“The worlds got more good in it than bad, and we need to take advantage of it," Schuetter said.
