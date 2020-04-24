2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wayne Co.

ILLINOIS. (WFIE) - During Friday’s update, Gov. Pritzker and his team announced 2,724 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 107 more have died.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting 39,658 people have tested positive and 1,795 have died statewide.
The Illinois coronavirus map is showing one new case in Wayne County, bringing the county’s total to two. The map also shows one case in Wabash County and one case in White County.
During Thursday’s update, Gov. Pritzker announced that he intends to sign a modified version of the state’s stay-at-home order, which effectively extends the order through Saturday, May 30.
The modified stay-at-home order will go into effect on Friday, May 1.
