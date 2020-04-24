Standoff ends in arrest in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A standoff ended peacefully in Henderson County.
It happened late Thursday night near Old Corydon Road and Wilson Station Road.
Authorities were looking for 36-year-old Marshall Posey because they say he had previously fired a gun into the air several times in Union County.
When they arrived, they say Posey refused to come out of a home.
Kentucky State Police, The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Henderson Police were able to take him into custody.
No one was hurt in the situation.
Posey is facing six counts of wanton endangerment.
