Some Tri-State schools working on graduation plans

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - High school seniors have been in limbo ever since the coronavirus shutdown school. Most in-person graduations have been canceled, but that doesn’t mean schools won’t celebrate seniors.
Addy Stewart is a senior at Ohio County High School and like those before her, it’s the year she’s been looking forward to since she began high school.
“I grew up thinking 2020 was gonna be my year," Stewart said. "I got to be the big senior. I was gonna go on my trip and do everything. Everything was gonna just go as planned and perfect, and it definitely hasn’t gone that way for me.”
From prom and extracurricular activities to walking the halls and going to class, it’s been a nightmare scenario for Stewart and every other senior in the Tri-State, missing out on some of the best memories of their lives.
“I don’t think I’ve ever cried or ever been upset about not going to school, but when I figure out they had canceled it, I’m not gonna lie, I cried like a baby," Stewart said.
Ohio County principal Robert Asberry decided that his Eagle seniors would not go without. After meeting with the senior class officers, he decided to go ahead with prom and graduation, holding them both in early August.
“The senior class is a great class, and I didn’t want them to go out with the virtual experience," Asberry said. "I wanted the in-person graduation for them, and I think they’re very appreciative of that, so hopefully, everything will be better by then.”
Asberry says that if it’s not, he plans to hold prom and graduation even if the next school year has already started.
Ohio County's not the only school planning to honor its seniors.
Henderson school officials announced on Friday they are planning a graduation parade and a virtual graduation in May.
Hopkins County wants to have in-person graduation when it’s safe to do so, as well as some virtual celebrations.
Owensboro public schools are awaiting guidance from the state and hope to have something in place by Wednesday.
Daviess County public school officials say they are working on a plan too. EVSC officials tell us they also hope to announce their plans soon.
