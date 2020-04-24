Small businesses face unemployment challenges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus pandemic has affected small businesses in more ways than one.
We spoke with Tracy Zeller of Tracy Zeller Jewelry on Friday, and she feels as if her business is competing with unemployment.
Zeller tells us that she is anticipating a new challenge during this pandemic, which is restaffing.
Eager to reopen storefronts, she says she relies on a good number of full-time professional team members, but also part-time employees as well.
Zeller says the extra $600 a week is enticing for people who are also getting a base pay.
“So my experience has been with part-time team members an eagerness to come back to work, initially talking to them a few weeks ago, and now the desire like I’m not sure I’ve had one decline and now I’m faced with what’s the next step," Zeller said. "Do I replace these people with full-time staff, do I replace them with the many many others that are out of a job and that are eager to think about I want a job for years until retirement.”
Zellers say the base amount plus $600 a week is really hard for her to compete with, regarding part-time staffing. She tells us this will ultimately be a challenge for many small businesses in the coming months.
