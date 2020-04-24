Reopen Evansville Task Force uses businesses’ input to move forward

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The last Reopen Evansville town hall happened Friday, and it was a chance for Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s task force to hear from some business owners as they too make plans to reopen.
Business owners of all kinds are giving input about how and when they think the city should reopen.
Some of the task force tells 14 News that business owners are concerned about making sure their staff and customers feel safe.
“We’re kind of in the ‘ready, aim, fire’ space right now because we want to do all we can to help our businesses be as prepared as possible for a smart, safe, and planned reopening,” said Tara Barney, president and CEO of the Southwest Indiana Chamber.
Barney is heading the Business Assistance Group on the task force. She tells us employee and customer safety was a big topic during the town halls.
“Making sure their employees not only feel safe but are safe at work. Number two, as you might guess, is the same thing about their customers,“ Barney said.
Consumers agree, being comfortable in the new normal, will hold them back from shopping.
”I’m not gonna jump back in there," said Jana Pritchett, a local consumer. “I wanna wait, and make sure that Evansville’s, you know, we’re in the clear.”
”I’m gonna proceed with caution, got no reason to take risks, why take unnecessary risks?" said local consumer, Ray Pritchett.
The city of Evansville and business owners are working together to make people feel more comfortable coming out, and they’re throwing out ideas.
“Putting something at the front of their business that says, ‘We’ve pledged to follow the guidelines’ so that customers have some confidence there," Barney said. “Maybe there are things we can do to tell the story of how are businesses are cleaning, preparing, providing, hand sanitation."
The task force will be holding workshops and sharing online sources with businesses next week, to get them ready for a safe reopen when the time comes.
Information will range from legal knowledge to ordering protection equipment.
”I’m just ready for everything to open back up again and put this behind us hopefully," said Alex Pritchett, another local consumer.
For more information on business resources, you can head to the Southwest Indiana Chamber’s website.
You can find more information on the reopening process by going to Evansville’s Reopen Task Force page.
