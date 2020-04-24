Ohio Co. School officials announce prom, graduation plan

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County School officials say they have set August dates for prom and graduation.
They say they will also honor the Class of 2020 with videos, and make them available the original graduation date of May 15.
Here are the instructions from the principal:
● Senior Slide Show --All seniors will need to email me 3 pictures and a video (a baby picture, an elementary school age picture, a Middle or High School age picture, and a 20 second video of yourself in your Cap and Gown. In the video, we would like for you to say your name and a message to your family, friends, classmates, or teachers. Show the world your Eagle Pride with your video message!
● End of the School Year Graduation Tribute --I will make a video commemorating the 2019-20 school year. Our OC Eagle Pride will be on full display!
● Spring Sports Senior Day Tributes--I will need all Senior Spring Sports athletes to email me or your coach 4 or 5 pictures of you playing your sport. I will also need you to do a Senior Day Speech voice recording. (Senior Day Speeches usually thank the people that have played a big role in their life, share their favorite memories, and give words of encouragement to their teammates.)
He says they need to be emailed by Monday, May 4, to robert.asberry@ohio.kyschools.us
Officials say prom will be Thursday, August 6, at the Owensboro RiverPark Center at 8 p.m. $30 tickets will be sold at the door.
Graduation is set for Saturday, August 8, at Ohio County High School at 2 pm.
