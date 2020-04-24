Nonprofits benefit from COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund

“It just feels great," said Rachel Trout, development coordinator with the Dream Center. "We’re in the non-profit world, so obviously you have to have a passion for the work you do. Just to know you get up every day and truly make a difference in other people’s lives in an already stressful situation. It’s a huge impact, and we’re just blessed to be able to do this. The families are beyond appreciative. It’s nice to know really helping make their days a little bit brighter in these dark times.”