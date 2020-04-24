Nonprofits benefit from COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than half a dozen local nonprofits have collectively been awarded $200,000. The money comes from the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund to benefit the Evansville Region.
Dream Center Evansville is one recipient, collecting more than $45,000 to continue its pop-up grocery service.
Leaders say although coronavirus has impacted its traditional services, they were quick to transition after seeing a need for groceries.
The program started in mid-March and will now be able to help 100 more families.
“It just feels great," said Rachel Trout, development coordinator with the Dream Center. "We’re in the non-profit world, so obviously you have to have a passion for the work you do. Just to know you get up every day and truly make a difference in other people’s lives in an already stressful situation. It’s a huge impact, and we’re just blessed to be able to do this. The families are beyond appreciative. It’s nice to know really helping make their days a little bit brighter in these dark times.”
The fund allocations committee is expected to begin looking over applications for the second round immediately.
The fund has raised more than $4.6 million.
First Round Funding Recipients:
- Bread of Life Ministry, Inc.
- Program: Feeding Hungry in the Tristate
- Awarded $10,000
- Organization: Dream Center Evansville
- Program: Pop-up Grocery
- Awarded $45,100
- Organization: Evansville Emergency Food Pantry Consortium, Inc.
- Program: Seven Food Pantries
- Awarded $23,900
- Organization: Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian Church
- Program: Warrick County Christian Resource Center Food Pantry
- Awarded $15,000
- Organization: Posey County Council on Aging, Inc.
- Program: Maintain Services for Senior Citizens in Posey County
- Awarded $6,000
- Organization: The Salvation Army of Evansville Soup Kitchen
- Program: Basic Living Necessities
- Awarded $35,000
- Organization: YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, Inc.
- Program: YMCA Essential Services Response Program
- Awarded $65,000
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.