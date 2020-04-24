Nonprofits benefit from COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund

By Evan Gorman | April 24, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 9:35 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than half a dozen local nonprofits have collectively been awarded $200,000. The money comes from the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund to benefit the Evansville Region.

Dream Center Evansville is one recipient, collecting more than $45,000 to continue its pop-up grocery service.

Leaders say although coronavirus has impacted its traditional services, they were quick to transition after seeing a need for groceries.

The program started in mid-March and will now be able to help 100 more families.

“It just feels great," said Rachel Trout, development coordinator with the Dream Center. "We’re in the non-profit world, so obviously you have to have a passion for the work you do. Just to know you get up every day and truly make a difference in other people’s lives in an already stressful situation. It’s a huge impact, and we’re just blessed to be able to do this. The families are beyond appreciative. It’s nice to know really helping make their days a little bit brighter in these dark times.”

The fund allocations committee is expected to begin looking over applications for the second round immediately.

The fund has raised more than $4.6 million.

First Round Funding Recipients:

  • Bread of Life Ministry, Inc.
    • Program: Feeding Hungry in the Tristate
    • Awarded $10,000
  • Organization: Dream Center Evansville
    • Program: Pop-up Grocery
    • Awarded $45,100
  • Organization: Evansville Emergency Food Pantry Consortium, Inc.
    • Program: Seven Food Pantries
    • Awarded $23,900
  • Organization: Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian Church
    • Program: Warrick County Christian Resource Center Food Pantry
    • Awarded $15,000
  • Organization: Posey County Council on Aging, Inc.
    • Program: Maintain Services for Senior Citizens in Posey County
    • Awarded $6,000
  • Organization: The Salvation Army of Evansville Soup Kitchen
    • Program: Basic Living Necessities
    • Awarded $35,000
  • Organization: YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, Inc.
    • Program: YMCA Essential Services Response Program
    • Awarded $65,000

