5 long-term care facilities in western KY report COVID-19 cases, state records show

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - More than 60 residents across five long-term care facilities in western Kentucky have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to state records.
These records indicate that 16 staff members throughout all of these facilities have also tested positive.
State records show that one resident and one staff member were diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Owensboro Center in Daviess County.
Meanwhile, three residents and five staff members at the Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have contracted COVID-19. State documents also point out that one person at the facility has died because of complications with the coronavirus.
In Ohio County, records reveal that one resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center.
In Hopkins County, state documentation shows that one person living at the Hillside Villa Care and Rehabilitation Center in Madisonville has also been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Hopkins County has 56 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, while 13 residents have passed away.
During the county’s daily live briefing on Friday, Heather Unsell, who’s employed as a nurse at a nearby long-term care facility, shared her story about returning to work after beating the coronavirus.
Unsell also praised the strike teams currently working to help fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the county’s long-term care facilities.
