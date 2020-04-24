Local lawmaker gives perspective to the pandemic’s impact on local students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The school year has been cut short for thousands of students across the Tri-State. For some seniors, the pandemic is putting a damper on things and many schools are modifying graduation plans.
On Friday night, we got perspective from a local lawmaker who also runs an early college program.
Educators want students to feel safe in school, but in-person learning for this academic year has been suspended in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.
Teachers are working every day to support their students and acknowledge their achievements.
EVSC schools are sharing photos of their seniors on social media, including their future plans and mottos too.
“Obviously it’s not something that you could’ve planned for," said State Representative and EVSC Early College Program Director Wendy McNamara. "It’s something that’s unprecedented, and there’s no rule book for figuring this out.”
EVSC early college program, based at Ivy Tech, is designed so that students can earn both a high school diploma and work toward an associate’s degree or up to two years of credit toward a bachelor’s degree.
However, students in this early college program, like thousands of others, have had to shift to online learning. It’s providing obstacles on some occasions like programs that require hands-on training.
“Ivy Tech is all online all summer, so they won’t be able to take those classes that they might’ve needed to get them to the next level," McNamara said.
She says they’re doing weekly check-ins, paying especially close attention to those who need a little extra emotional support.
“Dealing with personal issues, grade issues, those sorts of things," McNamara said. "Those didn’t disappear when they went home. So the efforts to reach out to those students and address those needs for those students has been a challenge because you don’t have that daily face to face interaction.”
Although many seniors have chosen to continue their educations at four-year universities, others are turning to the workforce.
When asked what piece of advice or encouragement would you give to students, McNamara responded with the following:
“I’d say the same thing would apply to adults who found themselves unemployed during this whole quarantine, is just keep trying, keep advocating for yourself, keep on top of looking to see what’s available each day.”
McNamara encourages anyone to ask for help if you need it. There are hotlines available.
She also says school counselors are also an excellent resource for students.
