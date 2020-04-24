Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE LAWMAKERS
Virus pits health vs. public duty for some state lawmakers
Some state lawmakers are having to choose between risking their health and carrying out their elected duties in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Over the past month, at least 13 states have approved some form of remote voting for lawmakers in at least one of their legislative chambers. Some legislatures have shut down entirely. But others are pressing ahead with in-person sessions to vote on budget and policy priorities. Some lawmakers have chosen to skip those sessions because of concerns about contracting the coronavirus, leaving their constituents without a voice when key votes are taken.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Electric cooperatives warn of scammers seeking payments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s electric cooperatives are warning customers of scammers who may try to fool them into thinking their power could be shut. The cooperatives say they are seeing a surge in scammers demanding payments from customers during the coronavirus outbreak. A release says customers in at least six service areas have reported getting calls from someone claiming to work for the local electric co-op who wants a payment. The scammers threaten to shut off power to the customer. The cooperatives are telling customers they should avoid arranging payments or divulging account or personal information over the phone if they are not sure they are speaking to the utility.
CONFEDERATE FLAG-COURTHOUSE
Confederate flag flap leads to call for new policy
BENTON, Ky. (AP) — A flap over the placement and subsequent removal of a Confederate flag at a Kentucky county courthouse has led to a call for more openness. The Paducah Sun reports that the Marshall County Fiscal Court voted this week to have staff draft new procedures that would make future decisions more open. Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal ordered the flag removed last week after it drew criticism. County Commissioner Justin Lamb has said the flag aimed to recognize April as Confederate History Month and Neal authorized the display without holding a fiscal court vote.
RAND PAUL ASSAULTED
Supreme Court won't review Rand Paul attacker's case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review an appellate decision that mandates a new sentencing hearing for the man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and broke his ribs. The Daily News reported the Supreme Court’s denial this week doesn’t constitute an opinion on the merits of the appeal by Rene Boucher, whose attorney argued that a resentencing hearing violates his constitutional rights. He has already served a 30-day sentence for the 2017 attack outside the senator’s home. The case now goes back before Special Judge Marianne Battani, who imposed the initial sentence.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-SCENE
Congress meets pandemic with masked faces, heavy emotions
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the coronavirus threat is waning, you wouldn’t know it by watching Congress. The nation’s representatives on Thursday chose overwhelmingly to wear masks at their first meeting in a month, creating the defining visual of a Congress in the throes of a historic pandemic. Lawmakers found gloves and masks waiting for them on tables outside the chamber doors. Inside, flyers kept sitters four seats apart. And when it came time to vote, members were to show up in alphabetical order, filing in specific doors and out others. The session was held to approve a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill.
KENTUCKY DERBY-TROPHY
Save the date: Kentucky Derby trophy needs a correction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby enthusiasts will have to wait a few more months to see who wins the 146th Run for the Roses. The original May 2 race date has been pushed back several months though the prized trophy doesn’t reflect that yet. Derby officials announced earlier this year that the coronavirus outbreak prompted the celebrated event to be rescheduled for Sept. 5. But news outlets report this year’s 14-karat gold trophy is engraved with the original May date. A Kentucky Derby Museum official says the date will eventually be changed on the trophy, which is being kept in a fireproof vault until the new Derby Day.