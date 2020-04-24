Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana tops 500,000 job losses; statewide virus study set
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University researchers will be starting a statewide study aimed at determining how widely the coronavirus has been spread. The project announced Thursday intends to take nasal swaps and blood samples from at least 5,000 people selected at radom from all areas of the state. Researchers say information about the overall virus spread isn't available since testing has focused on those seriously ill and health-care workers. The coronavirus is blamed for more than 700 Indiana deaths. More than 500,000 people in Indiana have applied for unemployment benefits over the past five weeks as many businesses and factories have closed down.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLACK EXPO
Indiana Black Expo cancels summer event, football classic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Black Expo says it has canceled its Summer Celebration and its Circle City Classic football game this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19. The Summer Celebration, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Indianapolis, would have marked its 50th anniversary in July. Some of the artists set to perform at the event were Keith Sweat, Stephanie Mills, Johnny Gill, and El Debarge. Organizers say they are still hoping to hold some portions of the summer event in a virtual format. The Circle City Classic is an annual football game played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis featuring two historically black colleges.
JUDGES SHOT-INDIANA
Court declines to unseal video in shooting of Indiana judges
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with shooting two judges during a fight outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has lost a bid to have restaurant surveillance video and other evidence unsealed. A Marion County judge on Wednesday denied Brandon Kaiser’s motion to dismiss a protective order that sealed testimony and evidence presented last year to a grand jury. Kaiser faces four felony counts of aggravated battery and other charges in the May 1, 2019, shooting of Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs. His trial is scheduled for June 15. Kaiser’s attorneys have argued that he had acted in self-defense after the judges attacked him.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA-MEAT PLANTS
Indiana meat plant closing after workers contract virus
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after 146 employees tested positive for COVID-19. The Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Logansport produced 3 million pounds of pork daily. Tyson suspended production Monday to allow for cleaning and sanitizing. The plant reopened Tuesday and is running at limited capacity because of decreased worker attendance. The company on Wednesday announced it will stop all production by Saturday. Steve Stouffer of Tyson’s beef-and-pork subsidiary says when such facilities close, "the availability of protein for consumers across the nation will only decrease.”
KOKOMO PLANE CRASH
Widow sues Indiana airport worker, city over plane crash
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — The widow of a Florida physician who died in a plane crash is suing a central Indiana city, its airport and an airport employee, alleging that the worker put the wrong fuel in her late husband’s aircraft shortly before it crashed. The lawsuit contends that the airport employee was negligent and that the city of Kokomo, the airport and its operators are liable because they did not train Yount adequately enough. According to the Kokomo Tribune, Matthew Melton, an Indianapolis attorney representing the defendants, did not reply to a phone message seeking comment about the case.
AP-INSECT DECLINE
Bugged: Earth's insect population shrinks 27% in 30 years
KENSINGTON, Maryland (AP) — A big picture look at global insect decline shows land bugs are disappearing at a rate of nearly 1% a year. That means the world has lost more than a quarter of its insects in the last 30 years. Thursday's study in the journal Science finds the declines are more nuanced, varied and smaller than other studies. But scientists still call the results alarming and jaw dropping. Insects like bees are needed to pollinate much of our food. Scientists see no single global cause but fault habitat loss and urbanization. There's hope. Freshwater bugs are increasing, likely due to cleaner rivers and streams.
EVANSVILLE-TWO DEAD
Indiana police probe deaths of woman, toddler found in home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Southwestern Indiana police are investigating the deaths of a woman and a toddler whose bodies were found in a home as a possible double homicide. The Evansville Courier & Press reports Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies found the bodies Wednesday night in an Evansville home after a concerned relative called 911. Sheriff Dave Wedding says the woman was found dead in the duplex's garage with “obvious trauma” to her face and body. A short time later a toddler was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. Autopsies were scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Wedding says the deaths are being investigated as a possible double homicide.
GANG SLAYING-SENTENCE UPHELD
120-year sentence affirmed in Indiana gang rival's killing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed a northwestern Indiana man’s 120-year sentence in the slaying of a gang rival, finding that evidence in the case supported a criminal gang enhancement that doubled his sentence. Twenty-six-year-old Angel Garcia-Berrios was convicted of murder last year in the fatal January 2016 shooting of 25-year-old Thaddeus Rodriguez Jr. The East Chicago man appealed his 120-year sentence, arguing in part that there wasn’t enough evidence to show that he was a member of a criminal gang. But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the appeals court rejected those arguments in a 3-0 ruling on April 17.