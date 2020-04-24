Inmates’ families voice safety concerns over COVID-19 surge at Green River Correctional Complex

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Right now, 60 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Green River Correctional Complex, including 40 inmates and 20 staff members. Two people at the facility have also died.
Phoenix Shepherd, whose husband is currently an inmate at Green River, is voicing her concerns about his safety, as well as the safety of more than 900 men who are currently being held at the complex.
“I’m not just fighting for him, I’m fighting for all of the men in there because none of those men were sentenced to die in prison, and they don’t deserve to come home in a body bag,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd and other women like Kayleigh Watson, whose boyfriend is also an inmate at the facility, want to make sure their loved ones are not being forgotten during this pandemic.
Watson has urged state lawmakers, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, to take further action on protecting those at the correctional complex.
“I just want him to remember that those men are trying to survive in there,” Watson said. “They’re trying to do their time and come home.”
“There’s people in here with symptoms, people in here complaining of not being able to taste, not being able to smell, people having fevers, people having body aches," Shepherd’s husband said. “There’s people right next to me right now. I could possibly have it and not know it.”
On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced that increased safety measures will be implemented at Green River, including staggering recreation time in small groups, closing the facility’s gymnasium and ceasing all in-person activities.
“These guys are our family, they’re our loved ones," Shepherd said. "I understand the correctional officers and the staff are trying.”
“Every inmate, everybody who works there - we are going to test all of them," Gov. Beshear said. “We are going to try to do it over the next several days. The complication is actually doing the test, but I’ve committed within our testing capacity, that we are going to test everybody.”
