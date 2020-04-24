Hundreds tested for COVID-19 at Madisonville site

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 161 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Thursday, inching closer to 3,500 total confirmed cases.
Multiple regions are now offering broader testing, which includes a couple of locations in the Tri-State.
Madisonville was one of four additional testing sites this week.
More than 400 people showed up at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School throughout the day Thursday to claim a COVID-19 test.
“It’s an awesome thing that we’ve actually worked that many people through the testing,” Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey said. “That’s key - getting mass testing out there.”
Testing started on Tuesday, but in order to be tested that day or Wednesday, people had to register and meet certain criteria. On its final day Thursday, organizers opened testing up to anyone who wanted it.
“It shows people are taking responsibility for their health, for their loved ones and the people they’re around,” Bailey added. “That way they know they’re positive or negative for coronavirus.”
However, it is unclear how many people were tested in total.
Madisonville was among three other cities, including Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville, that Gov. Beshear previously designated as testing sites.
Now, we’re learning about additional areas, including one in Owensboro starting early next week.
“I understand they have about 1,000 tests that they want to administer at each site,” Daviess County EMA Director Andy Ball explained. “So if we reach that 1,000, you may not be able to register; maybe a first-come, first-serve unless they’re able to get more tests from one of the other sites.”
It will be open at the Daviess County-Owensboro Community College this Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Anyone wanting a test will need to sign up online to reserve a time slot.
Test results are expected within about 48 hours. The overall goal of the partnership with Kroger is to conduct 20,000 tests over the next five weeks.
All testing is free of charge.
For location details or to register for a test, visit Kroger’s online COVID-19 testing portal.
