Henderson Community H.S. announces drive thru graduation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - School officials say Henderson County High School will host a senior graduation parade on Saturday, May 16 and a virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, May 22.
They say seniors may pick up yearbooks, caps, and gowns on April 30 at the high school.
Students with the last names A-K may pick up from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Last names L-Z will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Officials say seniors will have the opportunity to participate in a Senior “Drive” instead of the traditional Senior “Walk” on Thursday, May 14. Seniors will drive by their elementary school and middle school starting at 5 p.m. Teachers and staff will be present at the schools to see and cheer on the seniors.
Students and their immediate family in one vehicle will be able to participate in a graduation parade on May 16 which will begin at 9 a.m. at Henderson County High School.
After completing the parade route, students will then return to the high school where each individual student will be able to exit their vehicle, walk across an outside stage area, and receive their diploma cover.
Each senior will have a cap and gown picture taken by a professional photographer.
A video will be recorded of each student taking the traditional walk across the stage. The videos will be edited together into a full graduation ceremony which will include the senior class president address and the valedictorian address.
The video will be aired on May 22nd, which was the original graduation date.
