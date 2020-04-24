Gov. Beshear signs ‘Chloe Randolph Bill’ into law

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 66 into law. The bill is otherwise known as “The Chloe Randolph Bill.”
The bill brings change to Kentucky’s burial rights in cases where the spouse is a suspect in the death investigation.
Randolph is the Kentucky woman whose husband is accused of murder.
According to investigators, her estranged husband killed her and hid her body in a utility closet then left town with their infant child.
Authorities later arrested him in Arkansas.
Randolph’s parents weren’t allowed to bury their daughter at first because Kentucky’s law said that was the right of the spouse.
Now, with Senate Bill 66 signed into law, families in the future won’t have the same problem.
