Good News: Gibson Southern seniors make virtual prom memory

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Prom didn’t happen as planned last weekend, but that didn’t stop a group of Gibson Southern seniors from making their own prom memory.
Shelby Schaefer sent us a video of her friends taking turns showing off their prom dresses.
“With this craziness going on with the coronavirus, I haven’t had a lot of the memories every other senior has gotten,” said Schaefer. “Since this year has been so hectic, I’ve decided to take it upon myself to spread joy among my friends who are also missing out on things like prom and graduation.”
In the video, Schaefer tagged her friends Sydney Dixon, Sydney Parsons, Grace Greubel, and Bradee Wilzbacher.
She says the video has gone a little bit viral on Facebook and Tik Tok, and just hopes it’s helping her fellow students who are missing out on senior memories.
