Family, friends of nursing home residents hold parade outside senior living facility

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents of a local senior living community got a special chance this weekend to see their loved ones in person.
Family and friends held a parade in the parking lot of the Woodlands Golden Living Center in Newburgh on Friday. Those who took part in the parade held signs and waved at their loved ones as they drove by the senior living facility.
More than 50 cars joined in on the occasion to safely let residents know how much they are loved.
“We have a very dear friend inside who we really consider family," Sherri Hayes said. "So we just want to go by and tell her that we love her, and thank the staff for everything they’re doing to help them while they’re in there.”
Hayes says this was the first time she had been able to see her friend in months.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.