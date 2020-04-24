Expectant mothers navigate through pregnancy despite COVID-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For many mothers, finding out they are having a baby is one of the greatest days of their life, but having to experience growing a little human while a pandemic is happening can cause a little anxiety.
“It’s still a miracle and it’s wonderful, so I’m very thankful," mother-to-be Jackie Juncker said. "But it’s definitely an odd time to be pregnant, let alone with your first baby - very weird.“
Juncker is due in October, and her most recent doctor’s appointment was unfortunately spent alone.
”My husband’s been very involved thus far in the pregnancy," Juncker said. “He wasn’t able to come. They weren’t allowing you to bring anybody with you.”
Madison Whitehouse also spent her most recent doctor’s visit alone, and she is due any day now.
”There’s a lot of switching around and having to completely change everything because when I walk in here, you just never know what’s going to happen,” Whitehouse said.
Juncker and Whitehouse were both asked COVID-19 screening questions before entering their appointments. Both of their temperatures were checked and they were each given masks.
“The overall appointment was much different - it wasn’t as cheerful and warm," Juncker said. “It was very odd just being there by myself, but I definitely thank the staff there. The nurses, the doctor did a very good job of still trying to make it positive through such an off time period.”
"It is scary to have to go through it alone, or to just go through it in general,“ Whitehouse said.
PRE to 3 is a program by the Vanderburgh County Health Department that is free for anyone pregnant or caring for an infant. It’s a free program that serves multiple counties, including Warrick County, Posey County and Vanderburgh County.
The staff gives out great support and advice, pairing each mother with health professionals that are available all day during the week to help them.
Supervisor Sophie French gave advice to mothers who may be feeling a little stress.
”Just connecting with your child when you feel stressed, stopping what you’re doing and giving them some attention, and just play for a little bit," French said. “That’s a huge stress reliever. When we’re stressed, we forget about that."
Even though times are strange, these moms can’t wait to meet their little bundles of joy.
