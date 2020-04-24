Dubois Co. reports additional COVID-19 case

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is expected to update the state coronavirus map around 11 a.m. Friday.
Thursday, it showed 13,039 confirmed positive cases and 706 deaths.
Locally, the Dubois County Health Department reported at 17th case Friday.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 104 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 78 confirmed positive cases, 10 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 17 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 6 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 8 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 11 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
State leaders announced on Thursday that Indiana is partnering with the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI on a scientifically designed study that will examine the prevalence of COVID-19 among Hoosiers
Testing for the study will be conducted from Saturday through Wednesday at ten mobile and eight fixed sites, including one in Dubois County.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will give an update Friday at 1:30 p.m. Central.
