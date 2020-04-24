Dog groomers reopen after Gov. Holcomb lifts certain restrictions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After weeks of businesses adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions, some local businesses are slowly getting back to some sense of normalcy.
On Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted restrictions for a handful of businesses, including pet groomers.
Daisy’s Pet Playground was one of several groomers able to reopen their services after several weeks of customer flow being impacted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Owner Mark Jewell says business has been slow without the grooming service. With no one going on trips, their boarding services have not been needed.
“Especially the doodles dogs with long coats of the hairs not treated properly brushed it mats up on the skin level which can then rub the skin off and create open lesions and things that you don’t see until their groomed," said Mark Jewell, owner of Daisy’s Pet Playground.
However, not all groomers in the area are reopening their doors. Some of them are waiting until they feel more comfortable.
