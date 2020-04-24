Celestine Elementary deprived of proper send-off due to COVID-19

CELESTINE, Ind. (WFIE) - Celestine Elementary School has been around since 1942.
Generations of children in Dubois County have walked through its halls, but this year will be the final class of kids to come through.
This is because the Northeast Dubois County School Corporation’s board voted to close Celestine Elementary last June.
“My mother went to school here, and my uncle and my aunts came here to school years ago, and then I attended school here, and then all three of my kids,” Denise Schroering, a first-grade teacher at Celestine Elementary said.
“With the reduced enrollment coming over the recent years, the corporation did a feasibility study,” Brenda Ferguson, the principal at Celestine Elementary said. “And through many, many meetings and discussions, the determination was made that we would be closing.”
“You understand the reasons, but it still hurts,” Schroering said. “Celestine is just kind of special because it’s so small.”
“If this has been your home community, it’s a very difficult change to accept, embrace, and move forward with,” Ferguson said.
So this was set to be the farewell semester at Celestine Elementary, as students and faculty said one final goodbye to their classrooms. However, with COVID-19 making e-learning the rule, the school is getting deprived of a proper send-off.
“You feel like the rug has been pulled out from under you,” Schroering said.
“I really feel sad for the students because we had field trips planned, we had a pizza party planned,” Judy Haase, secretary at Celestine Elementary said. “There’s no closure that we could really say goodbye to them.”
“For the teachers who are not finishing their year with their students in their classroom, my heart breaks for them,” Ferguson said.
So for now, faculty is busy, moving out, and up to Dubois, but they’re hoping to hold some kind of send-off whenever they can.
“We’ll make the best out of whatever options we have, so we’ll just have to wait and let the crazy world tell us what our options will be in the coming weeks,” Ferguson said.
