Autopsy results show no signs of struggle in Vanderburgh Co. death investigation

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning new information in a death investigation in Vanderburgh County.
49-year-old Kimbra Shanafelt and her five-year-old daughter Dahni Shanafelt were found dead in their home Wednesday night.
Authorities tell us that the autopsy results are in and say there were no signs of a struggle. Authorities also say they did not find any weapons in the home, which is why they are now calling this a death investigation at this time.
No suspects are in custody as the investigation continues Friday.
The toxicology results will come in a few weeks, and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff tells us that is what will really help them understand what happened.
For now, the sheriff says this is something he’s never seen in his career before.
“The autopsy revealed some very important information to the sheriff’s office, and the information is that neither victim has sustained any type of injury that could have caused their death," Sheriff Wedding said. "As a matter of fact, neither victim had any real injury on any part of their body that would be associated with somebody trying to even do them harm.”
Sheriff Wedding tells us that even after the autopsy, investigators are still puzzled about what happened on Bob Court Drive.
