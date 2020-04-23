Woman found unresponsive after police say she was attacked by her own dog

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they had to use lifesaving tourniquets on both arms of a woman who was attacked by a dog.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of S. Garvin in Evansville.
Police say someone called 911 to report a woman was being attacked by a dog.
The responding officers found the 56-year-old victim unresponsive and badly bleeding.
The dog was found nearby at an abandoned house. Police say it was taken by animal control.
The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
We’re checking in with hospital officials to find out her condition.
Police say the dog belonged to her.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.